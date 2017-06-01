Ex-rugby star opening shop in Springfields

Fast growing menswear brand Raging Bull has announced it is opening a store in Spalding’s Springfields shopping centre in July.

The new arrival follows on from Next Outlet, Ernest Jones Outlet Collection, Fat Face and Starbucks in recent months.

Ragoing Bull logo

Raging Bull is a British lifestyle brand with a sporting heritage. Founded in 2003 by English rugby international Phil Vickery, it originally started life as a sports brand and then moved into lifestyle where it has built a loyal following for everything from its shirts to tweed jackets.

Phil Vickery said: “I’m personally delighted that we are going to be opening in the centre. It’s a great site for us and Springfields is a very attractive shopping destination.

“With our rugby heritage and strong emphasis on quality I am pretty sure we will attract plenty of new customers.”

“The emphasis is on premium fabrics and finishes, with quality and longevity key to the success and growth of the label.

“Fabrics such as cashmere, wool, high thread cotton and British Tweed are used extensively and design is understated but given quirky detailing to reflect the British love of eccentricity. At Springfields we feel Raging Bull will be a fantastic addition to the centre.”

Springfields boss Ian Sanderson added: “We beat off competition from other centres and are delighted to welcome Raging Bull to Springfields.

“Looking at the brand, we feel it will be something different and we hope the customers will love it.

“We constantly strive to create something different to any other Outlet centre in the UK, and customers who travel many miles to visit us tell us what they would like to see, and whilst it’s not easy to deliver big name brands, there is a momentum at the centre.

“This addition is another coup for Spalding and south Lincolnshire. We look forward to the opening in July.”