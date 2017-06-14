Everyone for tennis in South Holland schools

A team from Weston Hills won the Sainsbury’s School Games Tennis competition.

The competition is between year 3 and 4 pupils from primary schools in the South East of Lincolnshire, teaching them the values of honesty, respect, passion, determination, teamwork and self-belief.

It also helps pupils at this age take part in more sports in the area.

Weston Hills A grabbed gold, Spalding Primary came second and Moulton John Harrox A team were third.

Tied for fourth were Crowland South View and Pinchbeck East A teams.

Teams in sixth place were St Norbert’s A team and St John’s, Pinchbeck East and Crowland South View B teams.

A delighted organiser, Rupert Gibson from Agilitas Sports, said: ”Spalding Tennis Club provided a fantastic venue which was a great experience for the children. The club are really keen to get more people, old and young, playing tennis.”

The School Games thanks the 36 teams from 12 schools for taking part and getting involved in the competition as well as the 24 volunteers from Spalding Academy for umpiring the 292 games that took place and the tennis club for hosting the competition.

The School Games are the school version of the Olympic Games and provide an opportunity for children to get involved in sporting competition.

