Event to celebrate work done so far at Holbeach Cemetery Chapels

Holbeach Cemetery Chapels trustees held a celebration event to mark the end of their Heritage Lottery-funded Stage 1 project. Over 40 people, who have been involved with the project and supported events and activities during the past 18 months, gathered at Holbeach Hurn Village Hall for lunch.

Chair of the Holbeach Cemetery Chapels group Chris Penney gave a resume of what had been achieved and thanked those who had contributed to what has been a very successful project, encouraging many people in the local community to understand the importance of this heritage site.

The vision of the group now is to secure funding to refurbish the Chapels and to ensure they are rejuvenated with a variety of sensitive and imaginative functions that will sustain their long term future.

The guest speaker, from the Heritage Lottery Fund, was Professor David Stocker. He spoke encouragingly with a great deal of praise about what had been achieved.

A spokesperson for the Trustees said: “It was an inspiring speech that made people realise that our initiatives are seen as trail blazers for heritage sites in Lincolnshire. We are certainly determined to achieve our vision and will be putting in further bids to Heritage Lottery, as well as other funding agencies.”

The magnificent Textile panels, made under the direction of Fiona Gurney, were on display, as well as paintings of the Chapels and Cemetery, that had been completed at workshops during the summer.

Before lunch Kim Biggs performed her folk song that she had based on the life of the Farrow family who are buried in the Cemetery. She had recently taken 2nd place in the BBC Radio Songs for Lincolnshire Competition.

• Pictured are: Trustees Lady Taylor, Jenny Worth, Trish Bryant (chairm), Chris Penney (treasurer), Carole Williams and Professor David Stocker from Heritage Lottery Fund.