Established brass band is looking for new members

Kirton Brass Band is looking for a new solo horn and front row cornet player and is also happy to welcome new members.

The band has been going since 1870 and meets on Thursday evenings in Kirton Methodist Church.

While many brass bands are committed to the competitions, at Kirton they concentrate on bringing their music to the Lincolnshire community.

The band performs to a variety of audiences in a wide cross section of settings, from churches, theatres and village halls to town centres at Christmas.

Musical director Tony Garrill said “The band has been developing very positively over the last year particularly and is playing a wide repertoire with something for everybody to enjoy.”

“We are keen to perform joint concerts with other bands and musical groups.”

Tony took over as musical director in 2016 having had a long association with brass music which originated with the Salvation Army.