Essential changes made to plan means six new homes approved

An uncle and nephew received permission to build three pairs of semi-detached houses on Holbeach Road, Spalding.

Initially rejected a year ago, Gordon and David Winyard’s plans were given the nod after alternations and re-submission. The homes will be built on a derelict engineering site, backing on to Harveys Close.

Concerns were originally raised by county Highways about parking , the height of the floor and existing properties being over looked.

Now, Lincolnshire County Council has given permission for a dropped kerb to run the full width of the development, the floors have been lowered and opaque glass will be fitted in windows at the rear of the properties.

However, concern was raised about the single parking space allowed in front of the homes by Coun Bryan Alcock, who said: “I believe this is overdevelopment of the site, we are very near to other houses.

“I find it unlikely houses only have one vehicle – I am not convinced by the parking solution.”

However, Coun Anthony Casson said: “I fully support this application and am pleasantly surprised Highways have agreed the dropped kerb – it makes things a lot better.”

Only one councillor opposed the proposal.