Volunteers take pride in Wygate Park by mowing

Volunteers on a Spalding estate have proven that actions speak louder than words by cutting overgrown grass near their homes.

About 10 volunteers of various ages gave up their family time on Sunday to go to work around Wygate Park where they cut grass verges up to “knee-high” in length.

The community effort was inspired after complaints on social media about the state of the grass, including one post which branded the area as “Wygate wildlife reserve”.

Julian Rathbone (45), one of the grass cutting volunteers, said: “The grass verges haven’t been cut for a long time and it’s well over knee-high now.

“So we met up at 10am and had a good hack at it because it just looked an unsightly mess.

“When I saw the plans to cut it were on social media, I just jumped on board and had a go.

“One person came from Gosberton with his mower and it was just a bit of community spirit.”

The overgrown state of the grass verges were first reported by our sister newspaper, the Spalding Guardian, in June 2016, at the same time as Lincolnshire County Council announced it was to axe the service due to budget cuts.

Mr Rathbone, a self-employed driving trainer, said: “Unfortunately, county highways don’t have the money they used to have.

“But rather than leaving the grass verges to be a problem, I’d rather be part of the solution.”