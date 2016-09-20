Views wanted on recycling bags

Residents are being asked for their views on how South Holland District Council distributes green recycling sacks.

At present all households in the district are entitled to 52 recycling sacks a year, distributed in batches of 26 twice a year, with extra sacks available for free from the council’s offices in Spalding and other locations across the district.

The council is now considering changing this approach, by only delivering additional sacks to households.

To help it make a decision, it is seeking your views on the current service and the way the new system would operate.

It has launched a short online questionnaire which is now live and only takes a few minutes to complete.

The survey can be accessed at www.sholland.gov.uk and all responses are confidential.

Coun Roger Gambba-Jones, portfolio holder for waste services, said: “We want to make it clear that we are not looking to reduce the number of recycling sacks in circulation, but rather aim for a fairer distribution across the district.

“We value your feedback and any comments received will help us make an informed decision.

“So please don’t miss out on the chance to have your say on the future of this service.”