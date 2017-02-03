Three new homes for West Pinchbeck?

Outline consent has been granted for new homes to be built on Six House Bank, West Pinchbeck.

The homes will be built near number 76 and indicative plans submitted to the council by applicants Mr and Mrs J Suddaby show two-storey, three-bed family homes.

Each plot has a back garden boundary 10m from the home.

But all specific design issues will be included in a full planning application.

Coun James Avery told councillors he was happy with the proposal.

Planning officers describe the site as “rural in character but well established and built with low density housing” while West Pinchbeck itself is considered in local plan terms to be open countryside because it does not have a defined settlement limit.