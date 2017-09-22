The Big Clean takes up 100 tonnes in first month

A volunteer-driven campaign to tidy up an area which includes Bourne and the Deepings passed the 100-tonne mark in its first month, it has been confirmed.

The Big Clean, a 12-week programme, £450,000 programme to remove fly-tipping, graffiti, litter and weeds from the streets served by South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) saw 113 tonnes worth of waste either collected, cut or cleaned up.

Towngate East in Market Deeping before and after The Big Clean. Photo provided by South Kesteven District Council.

An army of volunteers has joined in with the summer and early autumn clean-up in Bourne and Market Deeping where green waste has been turned into fertiliser.

Coun Dr Peter Moseley, SKDC’s Cabinet Member for the Environment, said: “Volunteers have been part of our thinking about The Big Clean from day one so we are delighted to have members of the public joining us to help tackle weeds and litter in their areas.

“Not only does it help us go further and faster, but it also shows what a team effort this is and what a great community we have.

“A lot of people already pick up litter or arrange community litter picks but the campaign has provided an opportunity for us all to work together and we have received some great feedback from lots of people who have said some streets are looking better than they have seen in decades.”

Businesses have pledged to help keep a 20-metre radius of their premises litter-free as part of The Big Clean and joining in with the commitment are Tesco in Bourne and The Stage in Market Deeping.

Coun Moseley said: “In many cases, it is testament to residents how clean some areas are and the volume of litter and weeds we are clearing or ripping up highlights the sheer size of this project

“But we have been able to add the finishing touches to communities’ hard work, most of which goes unnoticed, by removing long-term weed growth or scrubbing road signs.

“This has been thanks to our residents and businesses assisting us with information on where the ‘grotspots’ exist so that our teams have cleared so much.

Cllr Dr Peter Moseley and Ruth Cullen from Mid UK Recycling in Market Deeping. Photo provided by South Kesteven District Council.

“Please keep reporting them at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/skbigclean so that the standard of the district’s streets can be raised above the national average.

“Plus, we need the public’s help too to join our heroic volunteers who have already pledged time to the project by either signing up online or call 01476 40 60 66.”

