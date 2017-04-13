Police in warning over call conmen

Police fear farmers in South Holland could be targeted in a scam involving the illegal storage of waste bales on their land for cash.

It follows reports that two farmers ended up with hazardous waste on their land and now face a bill of up to £3,000 and £300,000 respectively to have it cleared.

No official papers change hands in respect of contracts and police have told farmers to ensure any such contact is reported to both the Environment Agency and Lincolnshire Police.

They should also make sure paperwork is in order, including Waste Carriers’ Registration, have the name of the carrier and registration details of the transporting vehicle.

An Environment Agency spokesman said: “The costs of legally removing these bales far outweighs the cost of having them stored and you may be at risk of cross contamination as well.”