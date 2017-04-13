Damaged cemetery tree in Holbeach to have urgent attention

A landmark tree inside Holbeach Cemetery is to be cut back because of safety fears.

The Cedar of Lebanon at Park Road Cemetery has been of increasing worry to parish councillors because of its age and damage caused by from bad weather.

Councillors voted six-two to reduce the tree’s height by two metres after debris fell off it last week, the sound of which was compared to gunshots by one council member.

Coun Martin Howard, chairman of the council’s cemetries committee, said: “Over the years, the Cedar of Lebanon has split in two down its trunk.

“We decided to strap the two halves together but, throughout the years, we’ve had other bits that have fallen off.

“A week ago, we had a call from a tree surgeon who said that it was in a sorry state and when we went down to have a look, we heard two great big bangs like shots from a small bore rifle.

“Debris had fallen off the tree so we’re going to bring it down by two metres.”