Entries coming in as we search for Spalding’s Best-Kept Front Garden

Entries have started to come in for Spalding In Bloom’s Best Kept Front Garden Competition – and there’s now less just a week left for others to enter.

The Free Press and Spalding Guardian have for the fifth year teamed up with the Spalding In Bloom committee to promote the contest, and today we picture the entries of Natalie and Carl Knight and Michael Webb.

The front garden of Michael Webb, of Little London

Birchgrove Garden Centre are once again sponsoring this event and prizes include a £50 Birchgrove voucher and the Spalding In Bloom trophy for the winner. There is a £25 Birchgrove voucher for the runner up and a £10 voucher for third place.

Entries close on Monday, July 10. Judging will take place between Monday, July 17 and Friday, July 21 and the winners will be announced at a presentation at Birchgrove on Saturday, September 16.

The winner will be entered into the 2018 East Midlands In Bloom Frank Constable Best Front Garden Competition in East Midlands In Bloom.

Last year’s winners Mr and Mrs Clarke, of Ambleside Drive, will have their garden judged on July 5, when the East Midlands judges come to visit Spalding for their annual inspection.

As this is a front garden competition, there is no need for entrants to be at home when the judges call. This competition is open only to residents of Spalding.

To enter, fill in the entry form and send it, complete with a photograph of your front garden, to: Spalding’s Best-Kept Front Garden Competition, Lincolnshire Free Press, Priory House, The Crescent, Spalding PE11 1AB. Or you can email a picture and details to jeremy.ransome@iliffepublishing.co.uk

• The rules are simple – the garden must be at the front of the house and visible from the path. It should be possible for judges to access the garden.

It MUST be in Spalding.

All entries must be on an entry form or email and be accompanied by a photograph.

Judges will be visiting all the entries between July 17 and July 21 (entrants need not be at home).

The winners will be announced on Thursday, August 3.

The winner will receive the Spalding In Bloom Best Front Garden trophy.

Presentation of the trophy and prize vouchers will be at Birchgrove Garden Centre on Saturday, September 16.