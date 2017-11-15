Enjoying crafts, games and grub at Spalding Baptist Messy Church

Have your say

Youngsters had lots of fun on Saturday making Christmas crafts at Spalding Baptist Church.

Over 70 people attended ‘Messy Church’ and the afternoon involved crafts, games, the nativity story and lots of food.

These are regular events, and from January will be on the first Saturday of each month, beginning with January 6, from 4-6pm, when the theme will be Noah.

Families are very welcome ut all children Year 6 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is £1 per session with adults free.

Future sessions are: February 3 – The feeding of the 5,000 and March 3 – Easter.

Please book in via the website spaldingbaptist.org.uk