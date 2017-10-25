Enjoy Christmas food in South Holland at top ranked food hygiene eateries

Top ranked food hygiene ratings are at an all-time high for South Holland businesses but the district council still advises residents to look before they book Christmas meals.

Some 98.4 per cent of venues have 3 (satisfactory) 4 (good) and 5 (very good) ratings stands and there are no businesses with the lowest ranking of zero.

District council portfolio holder Coun Anthony Casson said the authority’s food healthy and safety team works hard to keep up standards.

He said: “The fact that we currently have such high ratings is testament to their dedicated work, but we never get complacent and as Christmas approaches we want to make residents fully aware of how to check for ratings.

“A good food hygiene rating is something to be proud of. It matters to customers so we are encouraging all businesses in the district to display their rating and have a prosperous festive season.”

Check ratings on www.food.gov.uk or watch out for the venue’s green and black sticker.

Businesses with the top 5 rating are regularly featured on the council’s Facebook page.

