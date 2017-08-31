End of the road for Donington Youth Club as appeal fails

Donington Youth Club has folded after more than 30 years because there are not enough volunteers to run it.

The club’s management committee met last Thursday after a final appeal was made for people in Donington to come forward as helpers.

We’ve done all sorts of things to ask for helpers, but nobody has come forward so the committee met last week and made the decision to call it a day Margaret Wright, chairman of the management committee, Donington Youth Club

Sports equipment, stationery and other items owned by the youth club were auctioned off at its headquarters on the Thomas Cowley High School site on Tuesday.

Margaret Wright, chairman of the club’s management committee, said: “Since the end of 2016, we just haven’t been able to get the volunteers needed to enable the club to be run successfully.

“We’ve done all sorts of things to ask for helpers, but nobody has come forward.

“So the committee met last week and, in consultation with Lincolnshire Voluntary Youth Services, we made the decision to call it a day.”

Four years ago, Donington Youth Club was given £200 to buy new tables for arts and crafts activities, the cash coming from the Smile Fund run jointly by the Spalding Guardian and Spalding & District Round Table.

Coun Jane King, parish and district councillor for Donington, said: “I’m gutted that the club has to go and it’s another little piece of Donington that’s been chipped away, having also lost Donington in Bloom this month.

“I know that you have to keep moving and you can’t stand still, but it’s just a shame that things have to happen like this.

“As a community, we want to move forward but we need more people to get involved in their village.”

