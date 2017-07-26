Search

Emma’s Beavis’ fabulous night

Spalding Guardian competition winner Emma Beavis with her friend Heather Dickinson at Burghley Battle Proms.
Spalding Guardian competition winner Emma Beavis is pictured with her friend Heather Dickinson at Burghley Battle Proms.

Emma said: “What a fabulous evening I had. It was my best night this year and I am so happy to have won the tickets.”

