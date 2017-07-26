Emma’s Beavis’ fabulous night

Spalding Guardian competition winner Emma Beavis is pictured with her friend Heather Dickinson at Burghley Battle Proms.
Emma said: “What a fabulous evening I had. It was my best night this year and I am so happy to have won the tickets.”
