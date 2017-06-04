Emma has designs on victory

A Holbeach schoolgirl is closing in on having her design on a one of the official 2017 Christmas stamps after beating opposition from nearly 20,000 other young entrants.

Emma Daly, from Fleet Wood Lane School, has won the East Midlands aged 8 to 11 category in Royal Mail’s 2017 Christmas Stamp Design Competition.

Emma Daly's winning East Midlands entry

Her design will now take its place as one of the 24 that Prince Charles will choose to become either a first or second class Christmas stamp for 2017.

Emma’s entry was chosen as one of the best from over 200,000 received from across the country and from 19,799 in the East Midlands region. The design had to be based on the question: ‘What does the Christmas season mean to you?’ By progressing to the final 24, Emma has won £500 in vouchers and £500 for her school.

The two winning designs will receive prizes of £1,000 for the school and £1,000 in vouchers for the child.

His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales will now choose the final two designs that will feature on this year’s 1st and 2nd Class Christmas stamps.

Only three times before in Royal Mail’s 500-year history – 1966, 1981 and 2013 – have the official Christmas stamps been designed by children.

As with all special stamps issued by Royal Mail, both winning designs will be approved by The Queen.

The winners will be announced this summer and the stamps will be on sale from November 7.