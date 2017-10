A section of Enterprise Road, Pinchbeck, will be closed from 8am tomorrow (Thursday) so that a severe dip in the carriageway can be investigated and repaired.

The road is expected to re-open late afternoon on Friday. During the closure, traffic will be diverted via Spalding Road, Wardentree Lane, Benner Road and vice versa. Lincolnshire County Council has apologised for any inconvenience caused.