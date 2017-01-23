Emergency planning meeting to mobilise village community

Families in Fleet can find out how prepared the village is for disasters and emergencies at a meeting tomorrow night.

The Fleet Community Emergency Plan, which takes effect in cases of flooding, severe weather or disease epidemic, will be unveiled at the Hargate Community Centre, Hargate Close, Fleet Hargate, at 7pm.

Other emergencies covered by the plan include industrial accidents and energy shortages.

Coun Val Gemmell, chairman of Fleet Parish Council, said: “The purpose of the plan is to help prepare the community of Fleet to be ready for an emergency, in case the emergency services are unable to attend.

“Disasters or major emergencies can strike suddenly, unexpectedly and anywhere, so our aim is to provide expertise and voluntary support that is safe within Fleet.

“This reduces the impact of any emergency on our community and help ensure that our response is effective and proportionate if the emergency services cannot be present.”