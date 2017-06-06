ELECTION VIEWS: Disappointed with leaflet

I was disappointed to read John Hayes’ campaign leaflet and see the usual Conservative slogans and scaremongering with very little about our community and what he would do for South Holland and the Deepings if he were re-elected.

Mr Hayes seems full of contradictions: he promises to “work in partnership with representatives of other political persuasions”, yet bashes every other party in the same leaflet. His Labour opponent, Voyteck, did no such thing in his election communication.

He goes on to say: “I make no apology for devoting most time to defending those with greatest need: the poorest, pensioners, sick and disabled people. I believe in a Christian duty to assist the least fortunate.”

A quick search of his voting record shows this is not the case. I would encourage everyone who is reading this to visit www.theyworkforyou.com and see if they truly believe that he means to spend his time in parliament standing up for the most vulnerable groups of people in South Holland.

I’ll be voting Labour today in the hope that we will have an MP who truly cares about Spalding and wants to do some good. I had the pleasure of meeting Voyteck a few weeks ago and he seems to genuinely want to become an MP to improve the lives of those who live in our area.