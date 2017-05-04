Election requested to replace disgraced councillor

An election has been requested to fill the vacancy on the East Ward of Crowland Parish Council following the resignation of disgraced councillor Peter Bird.

Bird (72), of East Street, Crowland, has been sent for sentence at Lincoln Crown Court after admitting three charges of making almost 600 indecent images of children, some as young as five.

The pensioner, presently living at an address in Sutton, Surrey, admitted the offences at Boston Magistrates’ Court last month and was also placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register with immediate effect.

He resigned from the parish council earlier this year.

A Notice of Election will now be published throughout the East Ward of Crowland Parish. Nomination papers can be submitted by interested candidates to the returning officer from today (Thursday, May 4) until 4pm on May 11.

If more than two candidates are nominated the election will take place on Thursday, June 8.