ELECTION 2017: Your questions to Nicola Jane Smith (UKIP)

We asked our readers to submit questions to be answered by all six candidates for the South Holland and the Deepings seat. Nicola Jane’s answers are below...

1 - Mrs Sue Croucher

I have been a carer most of my life and know from personal experience just how hard this role can be. I would like to ask the candidates how they will address the problem of the 700k+ children under the age of 16 who are currently carers for family members, distorting their childhood, and placing a huge burden on such young shoulders. I understand they receive no financial compensation, and very little support from government agencies. They are therefore working for free, an easy opt out for Parliament.

NJS: My heart goes out to all careers, I have met many wonderful young careers, they do receive help from the County Council from the young careers service up to the age of 18, their needs are assessed and they make sure they get the right support. I would ensure if elected that central funding was allocated for this important group of people.

2 - Nita Attwood and Christine Ayliffe

Theresa May stated that she is willing to repeal the Fox Hunting ban. How do the other parties feel about this? This law is surely for the few (elite landowners only) and not the many. My friends and I are beginning to doubt our allegiances to the Tory Party if this becomes law.

NJS: If elected and this came up before the house I would vote to keep the ban on fox hunting.

3 - Roly Hare

What are you able to bring to the table in support of a greater and improved railway link to the people of South Holland, bearing in mind that the franchise is due for renewal in near future and that a huge amount of money has already been spent in modernisation of the network to allow 24 hour access for freight?

NJS: It isn’t UKIP policy at the moment but if elected I would push for the renationalisation of railways. The freight which is subsidised to move on rail undercuts the haulage industry and creates an unfair market in goods and less trains are able to carry passengers on the existing network.

4 - Paul Poll

Why should low earners pay tax so a government can give subsidies to farmers so they can pay exorbitant rents to rich landlords?

NJS: I agree with you that subsidies to farmers must be better assessed. Unfortunately we all must pay taxes, and you must choose the party that you hope will form the best government and allocate the countries resources.

5 - Andrew MacDonald

Given the increasing number of candidates that don’t live within the constituency, isn’t legislation prohibiting such applicants overdue as they can hardly best represent local opinion?

NJS: No.

6 - Alan Meekings

If elected, will you campaign for a referendum on the terms of Brexit offered by the other 27 members of the EU? If not, why not?

NJS: No.

7- Yvonne Allcott

Is there no mention of the deliberate destruction of UK Armed Forces for EU Military Unification because the British people would overwhelmingly disagree with this merger?

NJS: I couldn’t agree more strongly with you that there is still an attempt to create an EU Army and the UK voted quite rightly to have no part in this. It’s about sovereignty, UKIP fought to keep our Armed forces out of EU plans.

8 - Rodney Sadd

With so many zero hours contracts, my concern is with the unscrupulous agencies that exploit job market.

NJS: I agree that is why we have laws to stop exploration by gang masters. However zero hours contracts do create some jobs, if you quote for a contract that has three days work, then you cannot give out a full time job for a weeks work that is not there, it would put any company out of business. We all wish for good permanent jobs with sufficient hours, but that’s not how it is in the real world.

9 - Michael Ingamells

What will the candidates do for dementia care, how do they see the future of social care... for instance what will they do to enable people to stay in their own homes for longer? What will they do for people who give up work to care for their loved ones in the way of increasing carer’s allowance?

NJS: At present Lincolnshire County Council funds all care in this county, more funds are being allocated from central Government in the near future. More will be required as the population increases and ages, this will have to come from central government funds too. There is no cure for old age.

10 - John Hayter

£13 billion on foreign aid and for our own people, potholes and foodbanks. Discuss, bearing in mind we are paying £60 billion a year on national debt interest payments, more than we spend on the education of the nation’s children.

NJS: The big problem is the national debt which is currently £1.7 trillion which creates about £40 billion of interest last financial year. To put this into context, we spent £40 billion on education. The deficit, which last year was about £60 billion was added to the national debt, pushing up the ever increasing interest payment. So reducing the foreign aid budget is crucial if you are to reduce the deficit, also when we leave the EU we should have about £7 billion savings, this with a possible £10 billion from the foreign aid budget could reduce our deficit by £17 billion in one year, still not enough, but its a start.