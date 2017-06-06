ELECTION 2017: Your questions to Daniel Wilshire (Green)

We asked our readers to submit questions to be answered by all six candidates for the South Holland and the Deepings seat. Daniel’s answers are below...

1 - Mrs Sue Croucher

I have been a carer most of my life and know from personal experience just how hard this role can be. I would like to ask the candidates how they will address the problem of the 700k+ children under the age of 16 who are currently carers for family members, distorting their childhood, and placing a huge burden on such young shoulders. I understand they receive no financial compensation, and very little support from government agencies. They are therefore working for free, an easy opt out for Parliament.

DW: The Green Party is committed to major investment in social care for the elderly and all those who need it. To make life easier for people who need to access several types of service, we would work towards having a single budget covering health and social services. We are committed to ensuring social care is properly funded and delivered through the public sector, not outsourced to private companies. These policies should relieve the pressure on those who make the inspiring decision to look after their family members who are in ill health.

2 - Nita Attwood and Christine Ayliffe

Theresa May stated that she is willing to repeal the Fox Hunting ban. How do the other parties feel about this? This law is surely for the few (elite landowners only) and not the many. My friends and I are beginning to doubt our allegiances to the Tory Party if this becomes law.

DW: The Green Party supports the Fox Hunting ban and will vote against any proposal to repeal it. We will fight for further bans on animal hunting and increase the criminal penalty for the mistreatment of animals. The Green Party also wishes to end the suffering of animals used in experiments and for our entertainment, and to end Factory Farming – taking animals out of cages and putting them back in the fields.

3 - Roly Hare

What are you able to bring to the table in support of a greater and improved railway link to the people of South Holland, bearing in mind that the franchise is due for renewal in near future and that a huge amount of money has already been spent in modernisation of the network to allow 24 hour access for freight?

DW: The Green Party wishes to renationalise the railways so that the profits made by private companies can be used to improve the entire network. Along with this, we will scrap the replacement for Trident and use some of the saving to electrify the entire UK rail network, which is long overdue. I will personally involve myself regardless of the election result to fighting for improved services to Spalding and to reignite the call for a station in the Deepings.

4 - Paul Poll

Why should low earners pay tax so a government can give subsidies to farmers so they can pay exorbitant rents to rich landlords?

DW: It is not clear who the questioner sees as the real culprit in this situation. Land ownership, and the profits to be made from it, is a major issue in terms of the inequality of the distribution of wealth in our country. Any subsidies paid to farmers should be directed towards ensuring the quality and security of our food supply, and supporting environmentally sustainable farming practices.

5 - Andrew MacDonald

Given the increasing number of candidates that don’t live within the constituency, isn’t legislation prohibiting such applicants overdue as they can hardly best represent local opinion?

DW: Many committed and effective MPs did not move into their constituency until they were elected, not surprisingly given that they cannot take winning for granted. I was born and bred in this area and bring a huge amount of local knowledge to my campaign, but I accept that voters are often more concerned with party labels than with candidates’ place of origin.

6 - Alan Meekings

If elected, will you campaign for a referendum on the terms of Brexit offered by the other 27 members of the EU? If not, why not?

DW: The Green Party is in full support of a referendum on any final deal. We were lied to in the campaigns so it is the right thing to do to offer a second referendum. If Brexit truly means Brexit to the British public then the second vote will confirm our path to leaving the EU. I remember voting on a choice to remain in the EU or leave, not voting on the details of a final deal. We should not give the government free rein to pursue their Brexit, it should be a people’s Brexit!

7- Yvonne Allcott

Is there no mention of the deliberate destruction of UK Armed Forces for EU Military Unification because the British people would overwhelmingly disagree with this merger?

DW: The Green Party believes that, when some form of military intervention involving UK forces is necessary to prevent conflict or extreme and sustained oppression, it must be under the auspices of the United Nations (UN) or within Europe under the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). We do not advocate the merging of the United Kingdom’s armed forces with any wider pan-European force.

8 - Rodney Sadd

With zero hours contracts, my concern is with the unscrupulous agencies exploiting job markets.

DW: The Green Party will ban zero hour contracts as they are exploitative and we will ensure that workers are provided for in regards to entitled holidays, sick pay, maternity and paternity leave etc. The Green Party will push for a £10 minimum wage along with ending the age discriminative nature of the minimum wage. This is to ensure that when you are in work you are not struggling. When 55 per cent of people in poverty are in work it demonstrates how the current minimum isn’t enough to survive on.

9 - Michael Ingamells

What will the candidates do for dementia care, how do they see the future of social care... for instance what will they do to enable people to stay in their own homes for longer? What will they do for people who give up work to care for their loved ones in the way of increasing carer’s allowance?

DW: The Green Party advocates the closer integration of health and social care, so that people’s needs are met in a more co-ordinated way. This would bring particular benefits for those remaining in their own home, who would not be faced with a multiplicity of agencies dealing with different aspects of their care. We oppose the Tories’ proposed dementia tax. We will invest in essential social care, not making people pay more for the privilege of being looked after.

10 - John Hayter

£13 billion on foreign aid and for our own people, potholes and foodbanks. Discuss, bearing in mind we are paying £60 billion a year on national debt interest payments, more than we spend on the education of the nation’s children.

DW: You are right, more should be done for the people of Britain, however, this should not be done at the expense of those suffering around the world. The Green Party will increase the foreign aid budget to one per cent of GDP to ensure Britain does its part to support those being exploited. Back home we will ensure corporations and the wealthy pay their fair share of taxes. We will scrap HS2, the Trident replacement and planned new nuclear power stations, and redirect the huge savings from these to essential public services.