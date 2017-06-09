ELECTION 2017: Labour’s Voyteck – ‘I’ll be back’

Labour candidate Voyteck Kowalewski vowed to fight at a future election after increasing his party’s vote in South Holland and the Deepings by over 4,000 and coming second.

Two years ago Matthew Mahabadi attracted 6,122 votes, but at this morning’s declaration at Springfields Exhibition Centre in Spalding, Mr Kowalewski took 10,282 votes.

Labour members in Spalding had their own Jeremy Corbyn mascot

He told victorious candidate John Hayes: “It was an honour standing against you. During this campaign I spoke to many people and I realised how very much you are valued as an MP.”

He added: “I have to say that I am overwhelmed and humbled by the number of people who voted for the Labour Party this time. I consider it a success. I missed out on my primary objective which was to win this seat but I think I am very proud of the result. We improved on the result last time.

“We had a wonderful, positive campaign. We were visible in the towns and villages. I am hugely obliged for everyone who voted for me. Votes for the Labour Party are votes for a brighter future and that is what we stand for. I’m very, very, very proud that I could stand for the Labour Party in this constituency and I’ll be back.”