ELECTION 2017: Conservatives hold other nearby seats

The Conservatives have retained their seats in the constituencies of Boston & Skegness and Grantham & Stamford.

In Boston, where UKIP leader Paul Nuttall was standing, Matt Warman easily kept his seat, taking 27,271 votes, which is a majority of 16,572.

Nick Boles' election agent Kelham Cooke read out a message on his behalf

Labour’s Paul Kenny took second place with 10,699, while UKIP’s Paul Nuttall was third with 3,308.

The Liberal Democrats took 771 votes, the Greens 547 and The Blue Revolution Party 283. Turnout was 42,946.

In Grantham, Nick Boles won 35,090 votes, with Barrie Fairbairn (Labour) getting 14,996, Anita Day (Lib Dem) 3,120, Tariq Mahmood (Independent) 860 and Rebecca Thackray (Green Party) 782.

Mr Boles is recovering from cancer and was unable to be at the count but his election agent Kelham Cooke read out a message on his behalf: “I am sorry I can’t be here to acknowledge in person the responsibility entrusted to me once again by the people of the Grantham, Stamford, Bourne and the villages in between.

“I want to thank all my supporters, and look forward to picking up the reins as MP once again in the next few weeks and months.”