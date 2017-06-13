Eight months of hard work pay off for young cadet sergeant

Cadet Sergeant Jordan Bertolaso of the 1406 (Spalding) Squadron Air Cadets has successfully completed the Qualified Aerospace Instructors course.

It is one of the few premium courses run by the Royal Air Force Air Cadets and is notoriously difficult to get on and even harder to complete.

Cdt Sgt Bertolaso was one of over 300 applicants and was invited to travel to RAF Linton-on-Ouse to take part in the course selection weekend.

He took part in a series of activities and tests and progressed to the next stage of the course.

After that, from September to March he travelled monthly to RAF Linton-on-Ouse for intense weekends of learning.

Graduation week came in April when cadets performed a series of tests and delivered a 40 minute presentation on a particular part of Air Power.

His 40 minute presentation on Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems was selected as one of the top four of the course.

As well as successfully graduating, he received the highly prized Blue Lanyard and will now go on to assist the region in the running of Regional Aviation Courses, help at the Aerospace Camp, and will even assist at future QAI Courses.

Alongside the course the cadets completed an Institute of Leadership and Management (ILM) Level 2 qualification in Team Work, which is highly respected.

“Graduating as a QAI has been eight months of hard work, but the commitment to QAIC doesn’t stop there,” said Cdt Sgt Bertolaso.

“I have developed a plethora of skills that I will be able to use to teach and grow other cadets in a subject that I am very fond of.

“I have seen an improvement in my skills in lesson delivery, teamwork and other life skills that will be essential as I progress on to the Royal Air Force. I cannot recommend the course enough. I hope that all future graduates can feel as accomplished and proud as I can.”