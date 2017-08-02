Youngsters will ‘Walk Tall’ after Spalding Lions awards

Have your say

Spalding Lions have presented their annual Walk Tall Awards to children from schools in the area.

The children have been chosen by school staff for personal achievement, showing determination and perseverance within their school year. Each child received a certificate and a book voucher.

Eduardo from St. Bartholomews C of E Primary School with Lion Denise Walker

Recipients were Shannon from Moulton Chapel Primary School, Jordon from Spalding’s Garth School, Amber from Gosberton Clough and Risegate Primary School and Charleigh from Weston St Mary CE Primary School.

Also, Jessica from Monkshouse Primary School in Spalding, Shanaz from St Norbets Catholic Primary School in Spalding, Eduardo from St Bartholomews C of E Primary School in West Pinchbeck and Crystal from St Pauls Primary School in Spalding.

Charleigh from Weston St Mary CE Primary School with Lion Eileen Robson

Amber from Gosberton Clough and Risegate Primary School with Lion Eileen Robson