Youngsters ‘Tri’ their best at golf tournament

Spalding’s St John’s School triumphed in the annual Tri Golf Festival, with Spalding Primary second and Surfleet third.

Nine schools competed at Spalding Academy for the trophy, which is part of the Schools Games series.

The team from Long Sutton

Tri Golf is an entry game with oversized putters and pitching wedges. Children worked their way around eight activity stations, receiving coaching from Academy sports students. They scored points for each putting/pitching station, plus points for their sportsmanship.

The children had a fantastic time and their golf skills improved dramatically.

School Games organiser Rupert Gibson, from Agilitas Sports, was delighted by the participation and by the standard of coaching from the Academy pupils.

Long Sutton came fourth, Weston Hills fifth, Cowbit sixth, Gosberton and Fleet Wood Lane equal seventh and Pinchbeck East ninth.

Surfleet and Spalding Primary shared the fair play award, with St John’s and Weston Hills joint third.

St John’s (winning team) and Gosberton (winning inclusion team) will be offered the opportunity to go on and represent South East Lincolnshire at the Summer School Games in Grantham on Sunday, July 4.

• See Thursday’s Spalding Guardian for two pages of pictures.