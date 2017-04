Children in Oak Class (Year 1/2)at Weston Hills CofE Primary School spent a wonderful afternoon at Abbeygate Residential Home in Moulton.

After a picnic lunch in the beautiful grounds, the children treated residents at the home to an Easter bonnet parade.

There were smiles all round across the generations and the day was finished off sharing delicious homemade cakes.

This is the first time the school has made such a visit and pland are already being made for the next get together.