Youngsters keep on the right side of law at Surfleet school

The “long arm of the law” had to be shortened when PCSO Jack Craft visited Surfleet Primary School on Wednesday.

But there was nothing for Reception and Year 1 children to be worried about as any handcuffs and other equipment brought by the Spalding Rural South PCSO were purely for show.

PCSO Jack Craft shows his police vehicle to Reception and Year 1 pupils at Surfleet Primary School. Photos (TIM WILSON): SG030517-102TW.

The visit was part of the youngster’s summer term topic, “People Who Help Us”, and Year 1 teacher Anett Baxter said: “PCSO Craft brought his van and lots of clothing along for the children to try on.

“He talked about what each item of clothing was for and how he used it to protect himself from knives and other weapons.

“Then the children had an opportunity to look inside the van, press the siren and watch the blue light come on.

“It was a fantastic experience for all of the children because they don’t get the opportunity to be close to the police, ask questions and find out things.

“The pupils enjoyed their PCSO afternoon very much.”