Young runners go for glory at Weston Hills

Weston Hills C of E Primary School held their Sports Day in glorious sunshine.

Families and friends of the school came along to watch the children take part in 10 different sports activities where they accumulated team points towards the Sports Trophy.

Sports day at Weston Hills C of E Primary School

Flat races and a relay completed the event and Team Witham were the overall winners for the second year in a row.

