Young artists’ work shown in supermarket

Young artists in the Deepings area have been impressing supermarket shoppers with their creative work.

The youngsters have been taking part in the annual Young Art Competition run by the Rotary Club of the Deepings.

Key Stage 2 winner Megan Smith

The competition, established 16 years ago, was set up to encourage young people to take an interest in art

This year the competition was opened up to children in both Key Stage One and Key Stage Two, with entries invited from schools in and around the Deepings area. All the submitted artwork was displayed at the Tesco store in Market Deeping.

A panel of three independent judges had the difficult task of selecting the winners from a total entry of 90 pieces of work.

The results of the competition were:

Key Stage One: 1. Charlie Doud (Market Deeping Primary School); 2. Liam Adcock (Market Deeping Primary School); 3. Flo Munton (Kirkstone House School).

Key Stage Two: 1. Megan Smith (Langfoft Primary School); 2. Lilley McCann (Northborough Primary School); 3. MacCauley Wicks (Market Deeping Primary School).

School prize: Northborough Primary School

A prize of £50 was awarded to each of the individual winners, with £25 going to the runners-up and £15 for the third placed entries. The winning school received £50.

The prizes were presented by Mayor of Market Deeping Coun Wayne Lester and Rotary Club president Carl Midgley, with Tesco providing chocolate goodies for all the prizewinners.

Competition organiser John Lavery said: “The standard of entries this year was as high as it has ever been and all the young artists who took part should be proud of their efforts.

“We are grateful once again for the continued support of the local schools and, of course, to Martin Reece, manager of Market Deeping Tesco, who has been a good friend to the competition over the years.”