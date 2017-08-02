Year ends on a high note for University Academy Holbeach music department

The music department of University Academy Holbeach hosted its last event of a very busy year just before the end of term.

The Academy’s Big Band, Ukulele Orchestra, Pop Choir and Chamber Choir all performed at the Summer Concert.

There was a range of music, from gospel to pop and classical to jazz and it was thoroughly appreciated by the large audience.

Pupils from all years took part in the performance and the musicians were also joined by Edward King and Cameron Rickerby, who previously studied music at the school and who will be going to the Academy of Contemporary Music in September.

Edward and Cameron delighted everyone with a set of six songs and it was really inspiring for the younger pupils to see and hear what they could be doing in the future.

Solos were performed by a number of pupils, including Paige Eaton and Sam Baragwanath.

UAH Music Awards were also presented to a number of pupils. These are given out to represent and reward progress in music performance, all pupils receiving certificates and badges.

Nearly 50 pupils took part in the event and the broad range of musical styles and instruments played demonstrates the vibrant and inclusive ethos of the department.

Head of Music Sam Graper said: “The pupils have worked really hard all year and gave a superb evening’s entertainment. I am extremely proud of them all and am looking forward to all the musical fun we can have next year.”

