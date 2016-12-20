‘Work with Post 16 kids a privilege

The Rightside Trust has been working very closely with the Uniformed Services Course at The Post 16 Centre in Spalding over the last few months. The Trust supports raising awareness among young people of the consequences of crime and retired HM Prison Service Principal Officer and founder Mark Le Sage has been helping to deliver the custodial section of the programme alongside the group’s usual tutors.

Mark said: “It has been a privilege to work with the Uniformed Services group, they have been extremely responsive and I have thoroughly enjoyed discussing my experiences during my service with them.

“The Post 16 Centre is a valuable asset to the area and to those young people who choose something other than an academic route.

“I am very proud to say I attended the Gleed School and owe the staff a great debt of gratitude for all the support I was given during my time there”.

• Our pictures shows Mark Le Sage at the final session, with Freya Linger, Aaron Strickland, Daniel Hampson and Curtis Wood. PHOTO (TIM WILSON): SG121216-100TW