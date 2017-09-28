Weston school at crossroads after poor Ofsted report

A village school is facing a challenge to improve its reputation after a damning report branded it “inadequate”.

Weston St Mary Primary School is to be monitored closely by Ofsted inspectors after being placed in special measures because of its poor quality of education.

Leadership of the school is inadequate, successive cohorts of pupils have significantly underachieved and, until very recently, leaders’ actions have failed in their attempts to address this Ofsted report on Weston St Mary Primary School

The school, which has less than 50 children on its roll, was judged to be inadequate in all areas after a two-day inspection in July.

In its report, Ofsted accused school leaders Lincoln Anglican Academy Trust (LAAT) of failing its pupils as “they have not been prepared well for their secondary school education”.

The report said: “Leadership of the school is inadequate, successive cohorts of pupils have significantly underachieved and, until very recently, leaders’ actions have failed in their attempts to address this.

“Governors have not maintained effective oversight, failed to ensure that the school improves and have not ensured that support given to the school has had the required impact.

“The quality of teaching, learning and assessment is inadequate, pupils fail to behave as they know they should in some of their lessons and leaders have lost the trust of parents, a number of whom told the inspector they have little faith that the school is going to improve.”

Ofsted highlighted the fact that since Weston St Mary became an academy in September 2014, “there have been six different head teachers” which “has hindered the school’s improvement”.

A new leadership team under Alison Flack and Rachael Walker, both of Whaplode Primary School, took charge of Weston St Mary as executive head teacher and head of school respectively in June.

A response from LAAT, which has run Weston St Mary for the past three years, said: “Six weeks prior to the Ofsted inspection, LAAT put in place a whole new package of support in the school, including a new executive headteacher and her team.

“The inspection report shows that Ofsted has confidence in the new school leadership at the school and is impressed with the improvements that have already been made in a short space of time.”

Retired Spalding vicar praised for significant’ role

Rainforest animals found in Weston

Former Olympic swimming star Sophie Allen at Weston school