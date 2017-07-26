Weston Hills pupils helped organise the fun at school fair

The sun shone down on the summer fair held at Weston Hills Church of England Primary School.

The event was organised by staff, parents and friends of the school and some of the stalls and games had been designed and organised by pupils, who also helped run them on the day.

There was a huge range of fun activities to try, including a bouncy castle, pony rides, tombola, raffles and games, as well as musical performances from the school choir.

There was also a Taiko drumming performance by students from University Academy Holbeach.

Over £1,500 was raised and this will be used to purchase additional resources for the school.

