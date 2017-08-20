‘We’re off to see. . . Germany’

The cast of The Wizard of Oz at Spalding High School spent an exciting week at Loehne School in northern Germany.

There they performed selections of music and highlights of the production in front of a capacity audience in a concert on Tuesday night, and again for some of the students from the school on Wednesday lunchtime.

This trip was the second time that Spalding High students have been to Germany; two years ago Head of Music Mrs Loose and Mr Garbett took 27 members of the orchestra to spend a week with their German counterparts, who returned the visit a year later. This time Mrs Loose, Head of Drama Mrs Fisk and Frau Almasi led the trip.

The concerts featured 33 students and included a one hour reduced-length version of The Wizard of Oz and songs from ‘Wicked’.

Also, some of the Spalding High String Ensemble and singers from both schools joined together for a mash-up of ‘Rather Be/Hold my Hand’.

The audience gave them a well-deserved standing ovation and the concert was reviewed in the local papers with a combined readership of 30,000 people.

Spalding High students stayed with German host families and all the students went on cultural visits later in the week to Hamelin and Bremen.

This gave them the opportunity to get to know each other better, developing their language skills as well as their awareness of daily life in each country.

The visits were arranged and organised by Herr Christian Tiedemann, deputy head of Loehne Gymnasium, and were enjoyed and appreciated by everyone.