Have your say

Three Year 13 music pupils from University Academy Holbeach organised a concert in aid of The Brain Tumour Charity.

Stephanie Fortune, Charlotte Stone and Thomas Millband chose the charity as they had been personally affected by the illness and wanted to support it.

The concert included solos from all three musicians, alongside the staff band, the school’s Chamber Choir and the Pop Choir. The concert was extremely well attended and raised nearly £500.