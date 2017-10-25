UAH students learn to ‘restart a heart’

Sixth formers at University Academy Holbeach were involved in the British Heart Foundation’s ‘Restart A Heart’ day.

Some 150 students were trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR)as part of the national programme to increase the number of people that can carry it out.

Assistant Sixth Form learning co-ordinator Garry Raven said: “Our intention was to support this worthy cause in addition to equipping as many young people as possible with these essential life skills.

“My view is if only one of them was to use these skills in the next year, then it would be worth it.”