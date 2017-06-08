UAH becomes the ‘School of Rock’

As part of their BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Music, University Academy Holbeach students had to organise and run a community music project.

Edward King and Austin Walker-Hyde decided to work with Year 7 pupils at the school, developing the young pupils’ knowledge of and skills in rock music.

Pupils from four Year 7 classes were selected to create rock bands. Most had little or no experience on the instruments they were learning to play and, as a group, they chose a song, learned how to perform it and rehearsed it with the 6th formers.

Just before the half-term break, the Academy’s first Battle of the Bands took place.

This was also organised by the Year 13 pupils, as part of their course, and it saw all four Year 7 bands compete, alongside other acts from across the school community.

Friends and family were invited to attend the event, which took place in the Academy’s 6th Form common room, and three expert judges were in attendance.

After long deliberations, the judges announced that ‘4th Demo’ had won and Brodie Ferguson, Craig Seth, Gracie Brice and Nyall Wilson were clearly thrilled.

All four Year 7 bands will have their songs recorded and the winners were awarded various prizes, including a golden disc trophy.

In the open category, Bobbi Shepherd and Jimmy Hammond won, with Shannon Hitchcock coming second.

Academy head of music Sam Graper said: “The whole project has gone extremely well. Children are often so keen to learn guitars, drums and piano, but don’t get the opportunity.

“This project has shown the pupils what they can accomplish, with hard work and determination, and I really hope that the bands will stay together and continue to develop musically.

“I am extremely proud of Edward and Austin for organising another superb event. They worked really well with the pupils and produced an excellent result.”