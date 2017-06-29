Search

Tydd teachers get a soaking

Pupils enjoy a fishing game

This year’s PTA summer fayre at Tydd St Mary Primary School aised over £700 with a barbecue, a series of traditional mini games and a zumba demonstration.

By far the most popular stall was ‘Teachers in the Stocks!’

Teacher Mark Spelman in the stocks

