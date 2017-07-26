Search

Tydd St Mary pupils recreate Cinderella

The cast of Cinderella at Tydd St Mary Primary School
The cast of Cinderella at Tydd St Mary Primary School
0
Have your say

Tydd St Mary Primary School Key Stage 2 pupils are pictured before their performance of Cinderella at the end of term.

They gave performances to parents and family.

Previously...

Bringing India to Tydd St Mary

It was ‘All aboard the Tydd St Mary’