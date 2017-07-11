Trip back in time Clough and Risegate Primary School summer fete

Clough and Risegate Primary School went back in time on sunny Saturday as children, parents and staff marked its 140th anniversary with a Victorian-themed summer fete.

Cream teas, stalls, tombola, raffle and clothes all had a 19th century look as the fete was held less than two weeks after the school organised three days of Victorian lessons and activities.

Charlie Bennett and Natasha Terry at work in the Victorian toy shop. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG080717-119TW.

The Gosberton Clough school’s parent and teacher association (PTA) organised the fete and PTA member Justine Bowers said: “We thought it went really well as the children were transported back in time to when the school was new.

“There were traditional games and other activities during the day and we raised about £1,060 which we thought was absolutely brilliant.”

Steam engines and sewing machines from the Victorian era shared the school site with more modern plants, books and games to boost the fundraising effort and support youngsters at the village school.

Justine said: “All the money raised goes back into getting things for the children like basketball posts, benches, a portable stage, school trips and pantomimes, presents and pirate ship play equipment which the children love.

“On behalf of the PTA, I would like to say thank you to all the people who helped us by attending, helping out and being so generous with their time.”