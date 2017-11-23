Trim trail dream comes true for Deeping St James youngsters

The children at Deeping St James Community Primary School are really excited at the installation of a Trim Trail and Traverse Climbing Wall.

The equipment can be used all year round as it has a soft play surface underneath – all part of the plan put together by the children in the School Council.

They designed the trail, costed it up and even wrote a letter to United Charities of Deeping St James to ask for match funding, which they received.

The school’s PTA also contributed, as well as an Awards for All grant.

• Members of the Deeping St James Primary School Councilc are pictured with representatives of United Charities, the PTA and school staff.