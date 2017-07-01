Triathlons and tombolas in charity efforts

Spalding High School Year 8 students have spent the academic year fundraising for charity as part of the Citizenship curriculum.

The girls researched and selected their chosen charities and then, alongside their form tutor, planned a wide range of fundraising events.

Class 8C raised the most

The girls showed much initiative and commitment in carrying out their plans and the year group raised in excess of £1,590 – to be shared between chosen charities including Sepsis Trust, RSPCA, Great Ormond Street and Cancer Research UK.

An achievement assembly celebrated the success of the programme and the winning form was announced.

Through a variety of activities including tombolas, hampers, sweet stalls and a triathlon for three members of the form, 8C raised a staggering £855 for their charities.

Headmistress Michelle Anderson said: “Year 8 pupils have worked incredibly hard to yet again raise an impressive amount of money in support of a number of charities.

“They have worked well in large groups and on smaller projects.

“Listening to their presentations was not only interesting but makes me proud to be the headmistress of such a wonderful school with such wonderful pupils who are willing to make such an effort to fund raise for such important causes. The year group have been so engaged with this project that they are intending to extend it into Year 9 as well.”