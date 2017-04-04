Très bien! Girls do school proud

Spalding High School Year 7 students have excelled at the Routes into Languages East Foreign Language Spelling Bee.

The competition sees contestants having to spell in French random words shouted out in English – they have a minute to get down as many words as possible.

All Year 7 students took part and the school winners were Anna, Mimi and Connie, who went on to represent the school in the regional final in Corby.

The girls all finished among the last 74 out of 5,453 , with Mimi getting to the semi-final and Anna the final , qualifying her automatically for the national final.