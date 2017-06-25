Toddlers had a field day to raise cash for LIVES charity

A fundraising toddle at Spalding Primary School has raised £550 and counting for the LIVES first repsonder charity.

The event saw Wygate Foundation nursery, playgroup and kids club coming together to toddle around the school field in morning and afternoon sessions.

Taking part in the toddle. SG140617-104TW

Funds were raised by selling LIVES balloons and wristbands, with at least £550 raised so far.

LIVES volunteeer Nikki Bellamy, who helped organise the event, said: “It went perfectly, all the children and parents involved in the day thoroughly enjoyed it.”