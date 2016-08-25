Time and effort spent on core subjects pays off for Spalding Grammar School on GCSE judgement day

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

An emphasis on core GCSE subjects has paid off at Spalding Grammar School where nearly 80 per cent of students achieved either an A* or A in Science.

The roll call of success on Thursday was led by 12 Year 11 students who collected ten or more grades of A* and A.

Spalding Grammar School Year 11 students celebrate their GCSE results. Photo by Michael Fysh. ANL-160825-135009009

In fact, nearly 40 per cent of passes were with the top two grades ahead of a change to the GCSE marking system next year when grades will be in number (9 down to 1), rather than letter (A* to G) form.

Leading the school’s “Magnificent 12” was James Smith (16), of Gosberton, with ten A*s and four A’s which mean he can study Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Chemistry at the school’s sixth form.

James said: “I wasn’t so much nervous as just wanting to get the results, but I’m not sure how I’ll celebrate them.

“Our science department is very strong and the teachers, who are very experienced, are very supportive.

“I want to have a career in something to do with science but I’m not sure what yet.”

Nihaal Aziz (16), of Peterborough, out did his older brother and former Spalding High School head boy Kamil, collecting seven A*s, five A’s and one B.

Big brother and father were with Nihaal when the teenager said: “I’m very pleased with my grades after what was a very tense time waiting for the results, especially on Thursday morning when we were on the way to school.

“I’m staying on at Spalding Grammar School to study Maths, Biology, Chemistry and Economics in the sixth form and I’ve had some thoughts about a career, perhaps in medicine.”

Kamil said: “I’m very proud of my younger brother and he’s done better than me.”

Headmaster Steven Wilkinson said: “Spalding Grammar School has seen some strong performances at GCSE this year and there has been some improvements in some of the areas where we were looking for improvements.

“I am particularly pleased that in English Language, which has been a focus this year, we have seen a huge increase of approximately ten per cent in the number of students making, or exceeding, the Government’s expected levels of progress.”