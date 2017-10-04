Thrilling day for pupils at Spalding’s Monkshouse Primary School

Pupils and staff at Monkshouse Primary School in Spalding were treated to a fantastic BMX bike show.
Olympic champions and professional stunt men gave an exhilarating display of skill, dedication and safety. The show linked in with the children’s ‘Walk to School Week’ scheme, explaining how to stay safe on a bike and how to keep themselves physically and mentally fit. The BMX riders spoke about the training and dedication they had to endure every day, healthy eating and how committing to a challenge can reap great rewards. Personal, Social, Health and Economic coordinator Carole Baker said: “The children had a great day and learnt many rules of safety and respect linked to bicycles, on and off the road.”
