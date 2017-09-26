The appliance of science at Long Sutton Peele Community College

The Peele Community College in Long Sutton played host to the Cambridge Science Centre who spent five days in residence, heading a workshop titled ‘On the Road’.

This gave KS3 and KS4 students a hands-on opportunity to find out more about material science in the ‘real life’ context of road building.

Students also experienced an exciting space-themed exhibition which included an interactive lesson on the applications of waves, as well as a chance to explore the numerous kinaesthetic-based exhibits on offer, incorporating the very popular gravity well.

The whole idea of the workshop was to open up the world of careers involving Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths, something which is vastly under-represented by young people vocationally.

Doors to the Peele were also open on the Wednesday afternoon when two Year 6 classes from Long Sutton Primary came into school to experience not only the COSMOS roadshow but a fun, interactive lesson which was run by the Science department.